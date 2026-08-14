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Three Pakistanis arrested after allegedly kidnapping two Indians from JKIA

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 14, 2026
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Three Pakistanis arrested after allegedly kidnapping two Indians from JKIA. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested three Pakistani nationals suspected of kidnapping and holding hostage two Indians shortly after they arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the DCI, the two, Sandeep Sandeep and Ishwar Singh, arrived at JKIA on August 10, 2026 and were cleared through Immigration at about 2:50 pm. Shortly after, they were allegedly kidnapped while leaving the airport.

“Investigations established that shortly after being cleared, the two walked out of the airport and were received by two men. The four then boarded a white Nissan Note and drove away,” the DCI said in a statement.

Acting on investigative leads, detectives later traced the victims to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, in Kajiado South.

A search of the house led to detectives finding the two missing Indian nationals bound by their hands and legs and visibly distressed inside one of the bedrooms.

Three Pakistani nationals found at the scene were immediately arrested.

According to the authorities, further investigations established that the suspects had contacted the victims’ family members in India through WhatsApp and demanded a ransom of USD 32,000 (about Sh4 million) for their release.

During the operation, detectives also recovered the victims’ mobile phones, which had been hidden in a bush approximately two kilometres from the house.

The three suspects remain in custody as they undergo processing pending arraignment, while detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and pursuing further leads into a suspected kidnapping-for-ransom network.

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Two Indians Kidnapped Three Pakistani Nationals Arrested JKIA Kidnapping Incident
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