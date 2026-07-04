Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy

Scores of people were injured as suspected hired goons attempted to block Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu in Kisii, hurling stones and throwing sticks at the motorcade.
This came as politicians allied to the Linda Mwananchi wing yesterday made entry into Gusii region in a bid to consolidate the Nyanza and Western Kenya voting blocs.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902