Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy

Linda Mwanachi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna hold a rally at Kisii Round about. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Scores of people were injured as suspected hired goons attempted to block Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu in Kisii, hurling stones and throwing sticks at the motorcade.

This came as politicians allied to the Linda Mwananchi wing yesterday made entry into Gusii region in a bid to consolidate the Nyanza and Western Kenya voting blocs.