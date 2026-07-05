Court-ordered Cabinet reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's recycled ministers

President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki after a cabinet meeting at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto's impending Cabinet reshuffle has revived scrutiny of a Cabinet that critics say has struggled to inspire public confidence after the President re-appointed several ministers who became the face of public anger during the 2024 Gen Z protests.

The president dropped his entire cabinet after the protesters demanded that they be removed from office, because of incompetence, corruption and lack of accountability in the ministries. He however slowly re-appointed a majority of them, leading to the court petition.