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We were crying inside the house, Xenophobia returnees narrate ordeal

By James Wanzala and Okumu Modachi | Jul. 5, 2026
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‎Simon Chege, who has lived in South Africa for 22 years and left his family arrives at JKIA following the Xenophobia wave in South Africa. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

When Kenya’s legendary musician David Amunga sang, “I’m going back to Kenya, that part of Africa. I’m going back to Kenya, my home of happiness,” he may not have known the weight his words would carry for many, six decades later.

Written in 1965, the timeless refrain captured the deep longing for home. Today, for Kenyans fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, those lyrics echo with poignant relevance.

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Related Topics

South Africa Xenophobia Xenophobic Violence Xenophobic Attacks
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