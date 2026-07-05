Tyranny of Numbers: How North Eastern is silently shaping Kenya's Presidency

My ears twitched as I moved closer to the familiar voices that had startled me. The space between the book shelves had suddenly felt smaller. I continued to flip through John Pilger’s book, Hidden Agendas, as I keenly listened to their intriguing conversation. I stood right behind them.
“Trust what we are telling you. Without massive wealth, without money and without a hold onto key government appointments, you cannot take political power. Our Somali community has amassed enough wealth and money, and we now have major government slots,” said one of the men, a prominent lawyer.
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