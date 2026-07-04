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Mbadi: Some Mt. Kenya leaders are unhappy because I am Treasury CS

By James Omoro | Jul. 4, 2026
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Cabinet Secretary for  National Treasury John Mbadi has claimed that some leaders from the Mt Kenya region are not happy ever since he was appointed to the Treasury docket.

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