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Morara Kebaso: U-turn or Damascus moment?

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 2, 2026
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For a man who rose to fame by critiquing the current and former regimes, Morara Kebaso's move to join the former ruling party Jubilee, has got tongues wagging.

During the opening of Jubilee party offices in Kirinyaga county yesterday, Kebaso publicly declared his support for Fred Matiangi's presidential bid referring to him as the sixth.

In what looked like an apology for the constant allegations he has raised against the Jubilee Government and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the past, Kebaso said that he was lost but has now found his way back.

Kebaso has been a tough critique of the Jubilee government in the recent past alleging that former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Jubilee party leader oversaw corruption scandals running into billions during his tenure.

But in a remarkable departure from his earlier stance, he has now opted to join the party led by Uhuru as he seeks to clinch the Borabu Member of Parliament seat in 2027.

Kebaso had also hinted in 2025 that Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiangi was Uhuru's project being fronted to continue with the corruption seen during the Jubilee Government.

He was also of the opinion that the United Opposition had no alternative agenda beyond the Wantam message, after holding several conversations with them.

While speaking on Monday in a popular podcast, Kebaso confirmed that he had set aside his Inject Party and he is now urging youths to join the Jubilee party.

He brushed off the sudden change in his stance arguing that even Matiangi himself is working with leaders who they had previously disagreed with in order to achieve a national goal adding that there are no grudges in politics.

On his parliamentary bid, Kebaso admitted that Matiangi was the most populous leader in the Gusii region and aligning with him is the best shot for him to bolster his chances of securing the seat.

With the season of political migration already on, politicians eyeing various seats are beginning realign themselves to woo the voter.

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Morara Kebaso Jubilee Party Fred Matiang'i Borabu Member of Parliament
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