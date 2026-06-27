Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto Cabinet: Damned if he does, damned if he doesn't

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jul. 2, 2026

The High Court has struck another massive blow to President William Ruto by declaring his Cabinet illegal and full of rejects not fit for office.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

High Court William Ruto Hassan Joho Cabinet Reshuffle
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's land wealth is never a problem; it's the framework to unlock it
Kenya's land wealth is never a problem; it's the framework to unlock it
Real Estate
By Shiv Arora
7 mins ago
Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Opinion
By Miriam Nafula
13 mins ago
Initiative to upskill youth in construction sector launched
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
By David Odongo 13 mins ago
PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
By David Odongo 13 mins ago
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
By Brian Ngugi 13 mins ago
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 13 mins ago
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved