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Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 1, 2026
Linda Mwananchi politicians during a past meeting at Nairobi's Ufungamano House. [File, Standard]

A simmering internal battle over the future of the  Linda Mwananchi movement is threatening to fracture one of Kenya’s fastest-rising political formations, raising fresh questions about whether the youthful outfit can remain an independent force or will eventually be absorbed into the broader opposition coalition seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Some political pundits have also pointed at the possibility of government operatives or National Intelligence Service operatives infiltrating what was becoming the biggest threat to president William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

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