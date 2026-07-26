Suspected Al-Shabaab attack damages Safaricom Mast in Garissa

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Suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Saturday night attacked Abakaile Village in Dadaab, Garissa County, damaging a Safaricom telecommunications mast in what authorities believe was another attempt to disrupt communication infrastructure in the region.

The attack occurred at about 8 p.m., with the militants reportedly opening fire on the mast before fleeing the scene.

Area Chief Mohammed Hutle Bull confirmed the incident to saying that no injuries were reported despite initial concerns about residents' safety.

The attack briefly raised fears after a local teacher was reported missing. However, it was later established that the teacher had been caught up in the confusion after the militants stormed a residential area.

"Four teachers who were residing in the area have all been accounted for after their whereabouts were not known earlier," Chief Bull told The Standard.

Images obtained by The Standard show the telecommunications mast riddled with bullets, underscoring the militants' apparent strategy of targeting communication infrastructure to disrupt security operations and isolate affected communities.

The latest incident mirrors a similar attack in the same area four years ago, during which a suspected Al-Shabaab operative died after explosives detonated prematurely during an assault on the telecommunications facility.

Security agencies have launched investigations into the latest attack as efforts continue to enhance surveillance and protect critical infrastructure in the region.