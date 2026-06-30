Meru leaders to stick with Ruto for Kindiki to rise to presidency

A section of Meru leaders have committed to stick with President William Ruto and support his re-lection bid next year.
That is on condition that he retains Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as his running mate, and in the hope that Dr Ruto will then support the former Tharaka Nithi Senator to succeed him in 2032.
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