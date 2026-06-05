How Ruto's schemes are shaping Coast politics

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto speaking in Mombasa County on May 21, 2026. [ PCS]

The Coast is currently experiencing a wave of political endorsements and strategies, particularly as President William Ruto aims to consolidate his support base in the region.

In the strategy, Ruto's move has left many leaders who relied on Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga for political survival.

And for fear that Joho might focus more on Ruto's re-election, some ODM aspirants who were close allies of the CS are crafting their own strategies for the 2027 polls.

Last weekend, Kwale governor aspirants Prof. Hamadi Boga and Engineer Lung’anzi Chai, who are perceived as Joho allies, opted for endorsement by Mijikenda community spokesman and former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere after a daylong consultative meeting in Diani, Kwale County.

Mwakwere, who is also the Digo spokesman, held the two politicians by the hand and declared that the communities in Kwale County wanted them to unite and take up the leadership of the county in 2027.

“As the Mijikenda spokesman, I endorse you to take up the leadership of the county. "You are the ones who can bring meaningful development, unity, and inclusivity, and also protect the resources of this county,” stated Mwakwere.

Many expect that Boga and Lung’anzi may run on one ticket as governor aspirant and running mate against Kwale governor Ms Fatuma Achani of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who is President Ruto’s key ally at the Coast.

Sources in the meeting indicated that the late Raila Odinga had held four meetings with Boga and Lung’anzi and urged them to forge a coalition like the one for former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila himself in 2008.

“This coalition got the blessings of the late Raila Odinga, who held four meetings with the aspirants, and we also support it,” said a politician who did not want to be named. The supporters said they did not care who goes for the governorship and who becomes deputy in 2027, as their focus is to oust Ms Achani. Lung’anzi and Boga were flanked by their supporters as they consulted on their political deal.

The two politicians plan to share the county government positions equally at a 50-50 ratio after ousting Ms Achani, prioritising their campaign while addressing party issues at a later time.

Their supporters told President Ruto to focus on his campaign and leave the Kwale politics to the local politicians to sort it out, even as they opposed the political zoning arrangement in the county.

Mr Mwakwere is expected to endorse gubernatorial aspirants in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, which are like Kwale, dominated by the Mijikenda community.

The endorsement happened amid fears that Joho had shown political inclination towards the team led by Sports and Creative Economy CS Mr Salim Mvurya, who has always been firmly behind Ms Achani’s re-election campaign.

In 2022, Joho put his weight behind Prof. Boga of ODM for the Kwale governorship while Engineer Lung’anzi vied for the governorship on a Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) ticket.

Recently, Ruto made efforts to bring Joho and Mvurya together after years of supremacy battles over who is the Coast kingpin.

Ruto recently held a meeting attended by Mr Joho, Mr Mvurya, and Senate speaker Mr Amason Kingi to iron out their differences and align them to his campaign in Coast.

He has also instructed Mr Kingi to suspend PAA programmes and has expressed his support for UDA and the presidential campaign, which seems to be challenging in the region following the United Opposition's push for space due to government failures and difficult economic conditions.

Pwani University lecturer Prof Hassan Mwakimako backed the endorsement of Boga and Lung'anzi, saying it carries more significance than the usual political endorsements common in political rallies.

He argued that community endorsement carries similar weight as the backing of religious leaders, as they always do for their followers.

“Being the Mijikenda community leader, Mwakwere carries the aspirations of the communities in Kwale County and beyond. He has the blessings of the communities and says how they should be governed,” he stated.

Mwakimako noted that Mwakwere recently wrote to the government to demand the involvement of the people in the exploitation of their resources, including minerals, and hence, he has the interests of the people at heart.

Mwakwere is expected to go ahead and advise the Mijikenda communities across Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi on who should lead them.

Meanwhile, several leaders on the Coast have already been endorsed to contest various positions ahead of the next elections.

In Mombasa County, Nyali MP Mr Mohamed Ali has received the endorsement of the United Opposition to run for the governorship on a Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) ticket of Kalonzo Musyoka.

The vocal MP who parted ways with Ruto after he allied himself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced his plan to oust Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, a current Ruto and Joho ally under the broad-based government arrangement in the fast-changing political landscape.

It is not yet clear whether embattled UDA secretary general Hassan Omar will vie for the governorship in the current political scheme championing Ruto’s re-election at the Coast.

In Kilifi County, Omar recently paraded former Gender CS Aisha Jumwa and lawyer George Kithi as UDA aspirants for governor and senator, respectively, even as President Ruto remained close to Governor Gideon Mung’aro of ODM.

Mung'aro, who has been close to both Joho and Mvurya, is leading the Ruto reelection campaign in Kilifi County in the unfolding complex political scenario.

In Taita Taveta, Ruto has won the heart of Governor Andrew Mwadime, who is currently leading his reelection campaign.

However, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako of Wiper is spoiling for a fight from the united opposition side under Kalonzo.

In the last elections, Kalonzo won the Wundanyi, Voi, and Taveta parliamentary seats and several county assembly positions to prove his political strength, posing fears to the broad-based team.