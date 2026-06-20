Ruto allies defend foreign trips, term them as strategic

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during an empowerment programme in Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Allies of President William Ruto have strongly defended his frequent foreign trips, dismissing claims by critics that the visits are unnecessary and insisting they are critical to attracting investment, creating jobs and strengthening Kenya's economy.

Speaking during a widows' empowerment programme at Mukhonye Primary School in Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County, leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, President Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet and several legislators said the President's international engagements are part of a deliberate strategy to position Kenya as a competitive investment destination.

The leaders accused the opposition of focusing on criticism while failing to provide solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans.

Farouk Kibet said President Ruto's foreign engagements have helped unlock investment opportunities and strengthen Kenya's relations with development partners across the world.

"Those criticising the President's foreign trips should tell Kenyans what alternatives they have for creating jobs and attracting investors. Every trip undertaken by President Ruto is aimed at bringing opportunities to our people and strengthening the economy. We cannot build this country through criticism alone," Kibet said.

He further argued that Western Kenya has benefited significantly from the Kenya Kwanza administration through development projects and empowerment initiatives targeting vulnerable groups.

According to Kibet, the government remains committed to improving the livelihoods of wananchi through programmes focused on women, youth and widows.

"President Ruto has demonstrated his commitment to the people of Western Kenya through development projects and empowerment programmes. We will continue standing with ordinary wananchi and ensuring that no one is left behind," he said.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe argued that the foreign trips by the President are key in unlocking Kenya's economic potential and growth.

"Global leaders have faith in Ruto and they knew he is the one to help in addressing African issues and that is why he was invited to G7 summit in France. These trips are useful because they are going to place Kenya at a strategic position in terms of financial and private investment to unlock Kenyan economic potential and growth," said Mugabe.

He added, "Those opposing the trips are misguided. They cannot purport not to trust Ruto in his delivery and yet global leaders are recognising Ruto's potential and ability in taking Kenya to greater heights like Singapore."

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse opined that Kenya must collaborate with foreign countries with large Gross Domestic Product to enhance its capacity in creating more jobs through strategic investments across all sectors.

"Kenya is being recognised globally and that is a great honour because we will have investment in key sectors such as private sector which will improve our economy and create employment," said Mutuse.

The leaders also condemned rising incidents of political violence and goonism, warning politicians against using hired gangs to disrupt public meetings and intimidate opponents.

Kibet urged leaders to embrace issue-based politics and allow Kenyans to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

"We must reject politics of violence, intimidation and goonism. Leadership should be about ideas and development, not chaos and destruction. Those sponsoring violence have no place in a democratic society," he said.

The leaders further urged residents of Western Kenya not to be divided by tribal politics, saying the region should focus on unity and development.

They maintained that Western Kenya deserves a stronger voice in national leadership and should support leaders committed to transforming the region through tangible development projects.

Wetang'ula said the broad-based government remains focused on delivering its development agenda despite criticism from political opponents.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting empowerment programmes across the region as part of efforts to improve household incomes and uplift vulnerable members of society.

Hundreds of widows attended the event, where various empowerment initiatives were launched to support economic self-reliance and community development.