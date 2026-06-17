Malala wants Kakamega governor arrested over alleged gang links

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Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala. [File]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has called for the arrest of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa over alleged ties to criminal gangs.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police dated June 17, Malala demanded the governor's arrest and prosecution.

“We have credible, verified and undeniable evidence gathered from victims of his gang attacks and members of the gang, who confess in confidence to having been hired to intimidate, attack and maim citizens who publicly oppose the governors,” he wrote.

The DCP Party leader alleged that the gangs have been deployed to intimidate residents and political opponents ahead of the 2027 elections. He cited a reported attack on his supporters during a meeting in the Harambee area of Matungu sub-county, where several people were allegedly injured and robbed.

He further claimed that gangs have broken into the homes of perceived opponents and destroyed property, both at night and in broad daylight.

Malala also alleged that he was personally targeted when suspected gang members blocked a road with rocks during a meeting he held with supporters in Harambee last week.

"In the ensuing melee, several people from my camp were robbed and injured, including one person hospitalised with serious machete cuts to the head.”

He additionally accused senior police officers in Kakamega and Matungu of failing to act on the incidents.

Malala is now calling for the governor to be investigated, for alleged gang members to be arrested, and for security agencies to issue a public assurance of safety to residents.

Governor Barasa and the Kakamega police had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.

On Saturday tension erupted during the united opposition leaders when whey embarked on a three-day political tour of Kenya’s Western region, aimed at strengthening their grassroots engagement and rallying support ahead of future political realignments