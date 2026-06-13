Ruto's allies defend Sh4.8 trillion budget

Audio By Vocalize

Treasury CS John Mbadi reads the 2026-27 Budget at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto's allies have rallied behind the Sh4.8 trillion 2026/27 budget, describing it as a people-centred financial plan that prioritises education, sports, infrastructure and job creation.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi and Soin/Sigowet MP Justice Kemei, the leaders said the budget tabled by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi focuses on sectors that directly impact the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

The leaders particularly welcomed the allocation of funds to absorb 20,000 Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers currently serving on contract into permanent and pensionable terms, saying the move addresses a long-standing concern among educators.

Speaking during the commissioning of a dormitory and a multipurpose hall at Starehe Girls Secondary School, projects funded through the Belgut Marathon initiative, Koech said the education sector had received unprecedented support under the current administration.

"The entire Teachers Service Commission budget is Sh408 billion, the highest in the history of the country. It's going to cater for teachers' salaries, school capitation, and the employment of Junior Secondary School teachers. We applaud the Treasury and the President for that kind of wisdom," said Koech.

Cheruiyot said the government had made remarkable progress in revitalising the education sector despite facing economic challenges.

"There is no administration that has poured money into education like the administration of President William Ruto. We have constructed 20,000 laboratories across different institutions. The universities that were collapsing today are stable. Let's appreciate the progress the government has made. Things are getting better despite the challenges," said Cheruiyot.

Mwangi said the increased allocation of Sh23.5 billion to the sports sector would accelerate the construction and upgrading of sports facilities across the country.

"The construction of 28 stadiums has commenced across the country, and there are also 16 stadiums which are being redone to bring them to international standards. They include Kiprugut Chumo Stadium and Kapkatet Stadium in Kericho County, which are in the design stage to make them 10,000-seater facilities complete with athletics tracks," said Mwangi.

Kemei said the budget would also accelerate infrastructure development at the constituency level.

"The budget will allow us to contract at least 87 new kilometres of roads in Soin/Sigowet Constituency," said Kemei.

Koech also defended President William Ruto against criticism over his frequent foreign trips, arguing that the visits had attracted investments and strengthened Kenya's diplomatic and economic ties.

The leaders urged Kenyans to support the government's development agenda, saying ongoing reforms and strategic investments would contribute to economic growth and improved livelihoods.

They also commended local stakeholders for supporting the Belgut Marathon initiative, noting that it had become a key driver of educational development through the construction of learning facilities and other community projects in the constituency.