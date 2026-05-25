Kindiki: Kenya Kwanza will win on development record, not rigging

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed allegations that the government is planning to rig the 2027 General Election.

He insisted the Kenya Kwanza administration will seek re-election based on its development record and service delivery.

Speaking during a public engagement in Kisii on Monday, Kindiki said the government had no reason to manipulate the electoral process because its performance since taking office had already earned public confidence.

“We do not need any illegal assistance to win next year’s General Election,” the Deputy President said, in remarks apparently directed at opposition leaders who have questioned the credibility of the 2027 polls.

Kindiki said investments in roads, electricity connectivity, affordable housing, agriculture, healthcare and education reforms would ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

“Our development record will vindicate us next year,” he said.

The Deputy President accused critics of engaging in early political campaigns driven by propaganda instead of presenting practical alternatives to Kenyans.

“Next year, people will have a choice between development and empty rhetoric,” he noted.

He also rejected claims that the government intended to interfere with the electoral process, warning that such statements could inflame tensions and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

“We reject claims that votes will be stolen. Such statements are irresponsible, dangerous, and capable of undermining national unity and security. Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights peacefully and freely,” he said.

Kindiki further condemned politically motivated intimidation and violence, saying democracy could only thrive where citizens were free to support leaders of their choice without fear.

“It is unfortunate that some citizens are being threatened, attacked, or even losing their lives because of political differences. Every Kenyan has the constitutional right to support the leader of their choice without coercion, intimidation, or violence,” he added.

He maintained that the government remained committed to peaceful, transparent and democratic elections, adding that institutions responsible for managing the polls must be allowed to operate independently and professionally.