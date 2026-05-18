Kidero tells CS Mbadi to respect Odinga family

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Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has told the Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to stop demeaning the Odinga family. [File, Standard]

The war of words between the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has split political leaders in Nyanza.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has waded into the war, accusing Mbadi of being too harsh to Winnie and disrespectful to the Odinga family.

Dr Kidero argued that Winnie’s remarks were not in bad taste and the CS should stop demeaning the Odinga family.

“Winnie’s remarks were a reminder that the National Treasury is a constitutional office of public trust, not a platform for political contestation. The Constitution of Kenya 2010 clearly outlines the mandate of a Cabinet Secretary: to serve the people diligently, uphold accountability, and focus on effective service delivery rather than partisan engagements,” he said.

The former governor said Mbadi’s primary responsibility is to articulate and implement policies that ease the suffering of ordinary citizens and strengthen the country’s economic foundation.

He admitted that Kenyans were burdened by the high cost of living, rising economic pressures, and uncertainty about the future.

“The people expect leadership, solutions, and measurable results,” he said.

The former governor urged the Luo community to remain united in their political journey.

He said the unity of the community must be guarded jelously.

“This is the moment to rise above division, ego, and political rivalry as a community. We must reason together with wisdom and maturity, consolidate our collective strength, and strategically place our votes in one basket in support of President William Ruto,” Kidero said.

“Raila’s political stature, resilience, and legacy were forged through decades of sacrifice, struggle, and statesmanship. His shoes are extraordinarily large, and leadership cannot be inherited through ambition alone,” he said.

He said Raila and his family must be respected.

“Many leaders within our community rose politically under Raila’s guidance. Raila is not merely a political figure; he was an institution whose contribution to democracy, national cohesion, and empowerment remains unparalleled,” said Kidero.

Winnie had previously accused Mbadi of allegedly using his position as the National Treasury CS to look down upon Odinga's family.

But Mbadi told Winnie that she is too inexperienced to advise him and should stop dragging him into juvenile politics.