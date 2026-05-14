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Emurua Dikirr rivals meet at the vote tally

By Mike Kihaki | May. 14, 2026
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Vincent Kibet Rotich [DCP] with David Kipsang Keter [UDA] during vote tallying at Emurua Dikirr TTI on May 14, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]  

Two archrivals for the Emurua Dikirr constituency seat met for the first time after a grueling campaign.

A mixture of tension and caution was evident at the Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute tallying centre Thursday evening as the final vote-counting exercise in the hotly contested parliamentary by-election officially got underway.

Under heavy security presence and media, the two leading contenders in the race, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Keter, popularly known as Dollarline, and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Kibet Rotich arrived at the tallying centre minutes apart, setting the stage for what many residents described as a defining political moment for the constituency.

Despite weeks of intense campaigns marked by political attacks, charged rallies, and fierce competition between their supporters, the two rivals appeared calm and composed upon arrival. 

Vincent Kibet [DCP] share a light moment with David Kipsang [UDA] during vote tallying at Emurua Dikirr TTI on May 14, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In a rare display of sportsmanship, the candidates exchanged handshakes and brief conversations, drawing cheers from supporters and easing tension among anxious crowds gathered outside the venue.

Dollarline, dressed in a dark jacket and accompanied by close allies and party agents, smiled and waved at supporters who chanted his name outside the gate.

Vincent Kibet Rotich [DCP] converse with David Kipsang Keter [UDA] during vote tallying at Emurua Dikirr TTI on May 14, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Moments later, Rotich arrived to loud cheers from his supporters, many draped in party colours and carrying banners as they waited for updates from inside the tallying hall.

Also arriving at the centre were PNU candidate Desma Cherono and RLP candidate Kenneth Kiprono.

However, the main political spotlight remained firmly on the UDA and DCP camps whose rivalry has dominated the mini-poll.

Naiyanoi Ngeno, widow to the late Johana Ngeno cast her vote at Mogondo primary school on May 14, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard] 

Inside the tallying hall, the atmosphere remained calm but tense as officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) received ballot boxes and declaration forms from the 94 polling stations across the constituency.

The two opponents were seen sharing a light moment as they awaited the final tally of the results, which was being conducted by the Constituency Returning Officer Caleb Gikonde.

Outside the tallying centre, groups of residents huddled around mobile phones and small radios seeking updates as security officers maintained tight patrols around the compound.

Police vehicles remained stationed at strategic points while officers screened all entrants into the venue to prevent disruption during the exercise.

The Emurua Dikirr by-election has attracted national political attention, with analysts describing it as a major political contest between the ruling UDA party and the fast-growing DCP party, which has recently sought to expand its influence in parts of the Rift Valley.

Elizabeth Chesang-81 years being cleared after voting at Soget polling station in Mogondo ward on May 14, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Over the past few weeks, top political leaders from both camps traversed the constituency, campaigning aggressively for their candidates, turning the race into a test of political strength ahead of future national contests.

Earlier in the day, voting proceeded peacefully across most polling stations, although isolated incidents were reported in a few areas. IEBC officials expressed confidence in the tallying process and assured candidates and voters of transparency in the outcome.

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Emurua Dikirr constituency Emurua Dikirr constituency By-Election Johana Ngeno Death Emurua Dikirr Decides
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