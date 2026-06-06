Man kills wife, two sons in suspected acid attack before dying

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Martin Kamau is reported to have attacked his wife Phylis Wambui after a disagreement. [Courtesy]

A domestic dispute in Kiganjo Estate, Thika, turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a man allegedly attacked his estranged wife and their two young sons with acid, leaving all four family members dead.

The suspect, identified as Martin Kamau, is reported to have carried out the attack on Friday night following a domestic disagreement at the family’s home.

The deceased are Phylis Wambui, 30, Martin Kamau, 34, and their two sons, Terence Waweru, 4, and Talan Kamau, 6.

According to reports, Kamau and his firstborn son, Talan, died on Friday evening shortly after the incident.

The younger child, Terence Waweru, succumbed to injuries a few hours later while being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

Wambui, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital, died on Saturday while receiving treatment.

Family members said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a long-standing domestic dispute between the couple, who had reportedly been living separately for several months.

Speaking in Kiganjo, Susan Mwangi, a cousin of the deceased, said the couple had separated following domestic disagreements, with Kamau remaining with the two children.

Mwangi alleged that Kamau had called Wambui to the house on Friday evening to prepare food for the children.

“She came to cook for the children and later the two started quarreling. The children had been sent to the shop, but when they returned, they found the house locked and their parents arguing inside,” she said. Phylis Wambui died after a domestic fight with her enstranged husband. [Courtesy]

According to Mwangi, the children knocked on the door, requesting to be let in. When the door was opened, Kamau allegedly poured a suspected acid substance on them.

The boys reportedly ran outside screaming in pain, alerting neighbours who rushed to the scene and found the family suffering from severe chemical burns.

A visit to the house on Saturday showed no visible signs of fire, further raising suspicions that a corrosive substance was used in the attack.

Thika West Sub-County Police Commander John Kimanthi confirmed the incident, saying investigators had recovered a container with insecticide and another suspected corrosive liquid from the scene, which may assist in ongoing investigations.

Neighbours who responded to the distress calls described the incident as horrifying, saying the children were screaming in pain. They condemned the act, calling for families in conflict to seek peaceful solutions.

“Families have differences, but I don’t see the need to pour acid and wipe out an entire family. This is unacceptable. I urge couples to seek counselling whenever they have disagreements,” said Mohamed Aden, a Thika resident.

Another resident, Daniel Kamendi, described Wambui as a hardworking businesswoman in Thika Town known for her food vending business.

“It is sad that a family dispute can lead to the death of an entire family. When it becomes difficult to live together, it is better to separate and co-parent peacefully,” he said.

The bodies have been moved to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika pending post-mortem examinations.