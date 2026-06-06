Court suspends NTSA instant fines, smart driving licence

Motorists have received a reprieve after the High Court temporarily suspended the implementation of NTSA's smart driving licence and automated traffic fines system.
Justice Dennis Kizito issued conservatory orders halting the implementation of a public-private partnership between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Pesa Print Limited pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the project.
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