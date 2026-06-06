Parents reject delayed release of bodies ahead of requiem service

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The body of 17-year-old Zuhura Rama is moved from Naivasha Funeral Home to a waiting hearse for transportation to Kwale County ahead of her burial. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The halls of Naivasha Funeral Home echoed with cries of unimaginable grief on Saturday morning as families of the 16 students who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Utumishi Girls Academy finally came face to face with the remains of their beloved daughters.

Ten agonizing days had passed since the tragic night that changed dozens of families forever. For days, parents had clung to hope that the identification process would provide them with answers and allow them to take their children home for a final farewell. Instead, many left the mortuary carrying an even heavier burden of pain.

From the early hours of the morning, relatives streamed into the funeral home, their faces marked by exhaustion, sorrow and uncertainty. The families had been informed that DNA testing had successfully identified all the victims. Many believed this would finally bring an end to the painful wait that had kept them trapped between grief and uncertainty.

However, fresh heartbreak awaited them.

Authorities informed the families of 15 of the students that although they would be allowed to view the remains, they would not be permitted to take them home for burial. The announcement triggered frustration, disbelief and anguish among the grieving relatives, many of whom had spent the last ten days desperately seeking closure.

Before entering the viewing area, family members underwent counseling sessions conducted by the Kenya Red Cross. The sessions were intended to prepare them for the traumatic experience ahead. Yet no amount of counseling could soften the emotional blow that awaited them behind the mortuary doors.

One after another, relatives were called to view what remained of their daughters, sisters and loved ones.

As each family entered, silence filled the waiting area. Moments later, that silence was shattered by heartbreaking screams, uncontrollable sobs and cries of despair.

Parents collapsed upon seeing the charred remains of children they had nurtured, loved and dreamed about. Overcome by shock and had to be physically supported by relatives and counselors as they emerged from the building. Others fainted, unable to process the horror before them.

The scene repeated itself throughout the morning.

The emotional pain was not confined to the families alone. Red Cross counselors, local administrators, medical personnel and journalists covering the tragedy struggled to contain their own emotions as they watched parents endure one of life's cruelest ordeals.

Only one family that of 17-year-old Zuhura Rama, was allowed to receive and take home her remains. Even then, the family received what was left of their daughter with profound sorrow, knowing the fire had burned her body beyond recognition. The teenager was scheduled to be buried in Kwale.

‎Grief engulfs relatives of 17-year-old Zuhura Rama is moved from Naivasha Funeral Home to a waiting hearse for transportation to Kwale County ahead of her burial. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Overwhelmed by grief, the family declined to speak to the media.

Speaking on their behalf, Sheikh Adam Ali said burial arrangements had already been delayed beyond what Islamic tradition allows.

"The family planned to bury the student today, but we were delayed. The government should speed up the process, especially because as Muslims, we bury our loved ones immediately," he said.

The Naivasha Imam also expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, urging parents, teachers and society at large to take a more active role in nurturing children.

"What happened was dangerous because we heard that students were the perpetrators. Something is wrong and we need to go back to the past where we took care of our children," he said.

For the families of the remaining 15 victims, frustration continued to grow.

John Muiruri, whose daughter Nicole Muiruri died in the fire, said parents had been informed that the government planned to hold a national requiem service on June 17 before releasing the bodies.

His voice heavy with emotion, Muiruri questioned why parents who had already endured so much suffering were being asked to wait even longer.

"We are not happy. What the government is saying, we do not understand because we want the remains to be able to bury our children and get closure," he said.

He argued that once DNA tests had positively identified the victims, the remains should have been released immediately.

"We are still getting to terms with what happened and waited for 10 days to positively identify and view the remains of our children. We cannot wait for 11 more days because the service is not helpful to us," he lamented.

Another parent, Dan Parisoi, echoed the frustrations of many grieving families. He said the proposed memorial service should only take place after the children had been buried.

According to him, authorities failed to consider the emotional, psychological and financial burden already weighing heavily on parents.

"We have waited for a long time and that should be enough. It is hurting, traumatizing and also expensive," he said.

Parisoi described the memorial service as unnecessary under the circumstances, insisting there was nothing to celebrate after such a devastating loss.

Gilgil Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Langat acknowledged the concerns raised by parents. He confirmed that authorities had received numerous complaints regarding the planned memorial service and promised consultations to review the decision.

"The plan was to allow the parents to take the remains after the service but owing to the complaint, we will have a meeting and discuss reviewing the same to an earlier date," he said.

Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu confirmed that DNA samples from the victims had been matched with those of their parents, enabling positive identification.

Meanwhile, Head of Forensics Joseph Kimani revealed that the bodies were extensively burned, making the identification process extremely challenging. He noted that the final report had already been handed over to investigators.

The county government also confirmed that mortuary and postmortem fees for all affected families had been waived.