TIFA survey: How UDA-ODM pact lost Kenyans in six months

More than half of Kenyans now oppose the Broad-Based Government, with support for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) coalition arrangement crumbling to its lowest level in a year, a new poll shows.
A TIFA Research survey, conducted between May 2 and 1, finds 56 per cent of Kenyans oppose the Broad-Based Government (BBG) while only 30 per cent support it.
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