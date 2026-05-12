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Premature campaigns feeding corruption networks, says Ngirici

By Jane Mugambi | May. 12, 2026
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Former Kenya Seeds chairperson Wangui Ngirici has criticised public officers who have joined in premature politics.[File,Standard]

Former Kenya Seeds chairperson Wangui Ngirici has criticised public officers who have joined in premature politics.

She said the premature campaigns have led to poor services and fuelled corruption and misuse of public funds in government. 

Ms Ngirici said that the senior government officers like cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries who are supposed to be working for Kenyans have turned up to be politicians instead of serving Kenyans. 

She said that the monies being used to “bribe” Kenyans so as to re-elect Ruto should be used to equip hospitals with drugs and improve service delivery. 

Ms Ngirici also stated that the Ruto administration is not considering how it has subjected Kenyans to a high cost of living by increasing taxes and unconstitutional deductions to fund “ghost” projects like affordable housing, subjecting them to extreme low wages, and instead the "corrupt" gained money is being used to bribe them instead of giving a raise to their wages.

“We are witnessing how Kenya Kwanza is using senior state officers like Cabinet and Principal secretaries, who have abandoned their constitutional mandate and are now running up and down campaigning for Ruto. Let them go back in the offices and serve Kenyans; the same spirit they have on the ground should be the same while in the office and offering services to Kenyans," Ms Ngirici stated.

She claimed the government has shifted focus from service delivery to premature politics despite the country facing harsh economic pressure and growing public frustration. 

Ngirici said leaders entrusted with public offices must stop engaging in politics and instead should concentrate on solving the pressing issues affecting Kenyans, keeping in mind that Kenyans elected the current administration with a hope of a low cost of living and a robust agricultural sector, but the promises made during campaigns remain dreams. 

“If they want to do politics, let them resign from the government and join the political field officially. Kenyans are tired of excuses while leaders move around campaigning every day using taxpayers’ resources,” she said. 

The former lawmaker particularly faulted the government over what she described as the collapse of critical sectors that directly affect Mt Kenya farmers.

She claimed authorities have failed to address the ongoing tea crisis, including the burden of multiple taxes imposed on tea farmers, saying producers continue to suffer despite repeated promises of reforms. 

Ngirici further accused the administration of failing to operationalise SHA effectively, arguing that millions of Kenyans are still struggling to access healthcare while leaders responsible for the sector remain occupied with political battles instead of fixing the system. 

“They failed to make SHA work. They failed to solve the tea crisis. They failed to remove the many taxes hurting tea farmers. They promised guaranteed minimum returns for coffee and tea farmers during campaigns, but nothing has been delivered,” she charged.

Ngirici attacked the current parliament, whom she accused of a witch hunt, saying that instead of tabling motions that are for Kenyans, they are very fast in passing a bill that will see former president Uhuru Kenyatta not get benefits like other retired presidents.

"We witnessed the current parliament pass a motion to deny the former head of state his benefits instead of fighting for Kenyans; this is what we call a witch-hunt," Ms Ngirici added.

She defended Uhuru and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, insisting that the two leaders deserve respect for the roles they played in the country’s leadership and national development.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is a statesman and must be respected. I will not sit down and watch leaders who served this country being disrespected for political convenience,” Ms Ngirici declared. 

“Kirinyaga gives Mt Kenya direction. What Kirinyaga decides, other counties follow. We have said, 'Let Mt Kenya leaders be respected," she stated.

 

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Premature Campaigns Campaigns Fuelling Corruptions Misuse of Public Funds Wangui Ngirici
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