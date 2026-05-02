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Let-down: Atwoli, Ruto ignore worker's calls for higher wages, tax relief and job security

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | May. 2, 2026
President William Ruto and COTU boss Francis Atwoli during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County. [PCS]

They wore expensive clothes, rode in high-end fuel guzzlers, had sumptuous luncheon as millions were splashed on Friday to mount this year’s Labour Day in Chavakali, Vihiga County.

President William Ruto and Cotu Secretary General led the country in marking the workers' day in contrasting versions. At home, majority of workers watched in disappointment, weighed down by the high cost of living that has pushed millions to the edge.

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