Opposition must unite or hand Ruto easy win in poll, says Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed that his Linda Mwananchi team will join the United Alternative Government in a broad strategy aimed at unseating President William Ruto in next year’s elections.
The ODM Secretary-General said the two sides must agree on a clear formula to produce a strong joint candidate who will face the President, warning that failure to do so could split votes and hand Ruto an unfair advantage.
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