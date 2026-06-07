If Ebola is too dangerous for the US, why is it safe enough for Kenya?

Every nation has a duty to protect its citizens. That duty is neither controversial nor negotiable. Governments exist, in part, to safeguard lives, health, and security of the people they serve. It is therefore understandable that the US government would seek to protect Americans from exposure to Ebola, one of the most lethal infectious diseases.
What is difficult to understand is the logic behind proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya for individuals whom the US itself does not want on its own soil.
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