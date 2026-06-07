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Jet-set President away for half the month as crises pile up at home

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jun. 7, 2026
President William Ruto arrives in South Africa for an official visit. [PCS]

President William Ruto will spend more than half of this month outside the country as Kenyans continue grappling with various crises that his administration has been accused of orchestrating.

This week, the President held bilateral talks with South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen relations between two of Africa’s leading economies in a three-day State visit.

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