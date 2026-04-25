War of words ahead of Linda Mwainchi rally in Kisumu

All eyes are on Kisumu as the ODM-linked Linda Mwananchi faction prepares to hold a rally on Sunday amid an intensifying battle for political influence in the region long associated with the late Raila Odinga.
Kisumu remains a key political stronghold, and control of the region is widely viewed as a significant symbolic and strategic win for competing political players.
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