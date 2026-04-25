War of words ahead of Linda Mwainchi rally in Kisumu

ODM Linda Mwananchi team led by Siaya governor James Orengo address the press on March 18, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

All eyes are on Kisumu as the ODM-linked Linda Mwananchi faction prepares to hold a rally on Sunday amid an intensifying battle for political influence in the region long associated with the late Raila Odinga.

Kisumu remains a key political stronghold, and control of the region is widely viewed as a significant symbolic and strategic win for competing political players.