Yet another committee: UDA, ODM form joint team to align gov't agenda

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President William Ruto chats with ODM Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga during its 20th anniversary in Mombasa. [PCS]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have agreed to form a broad-based management committee to align executive and legislative agendas.

In a joint statement dated April 23, 2026, the parties said the committee will include the two party leaders,(William Ruto and Oburu Oginga), a few selected Cabinet secretaries, and the Majority and Minority leaders in Parliament.

“The committee will be tasked with coordinating and synchronising the legislative and executive agenda of government to ensure coherence, efficiency and effective service delivery,” the statement said.

The decision followed the first joint consultative meeting between President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, which brought together UDA’s steering committee and ODM’s central management committee.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and exploring areas of mutual interest between the two parties, amid rising differences.

President Ruto and ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga lead UDA-ODM consultation meeting at State House, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/p71XUgxTLl — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 23, 2026

The leaders also directed both chairpersons to continue structured and regular consultations across party organs.

“These ongoing engagements are intended to build consensus on priority issues and lay the foundation for a formal coalition of equals between UDA and ODM,” they said.

The two parties also reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue, shared purpose, national development and inclusive governance.

The meeting comes amid growing tensions between ODM and UDA. Speaking on Wednesday, UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire acknowledged emerging disagreements, including zoning arrangements, and said the issues would be addressed through structured talks.

She said the coalition was facing unresolved differences but insisted both sides remained engaged in efforts to stabilise the partnership.

“The matter is now before the leadership of the two parties, and discussions are to take place in due course. In any coalition, there are pre-election agreements that are supposed to be made, and there is definitely agreement on how the partnership should work all the way to the elections,” said Mbarire.

Adding, “In the coming days, you are going to see a lot of cross-party engagements and conversations around these issues. For now, we treat whatever accusations that are there as people coming up with their own position.’’