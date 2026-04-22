Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Muturi demands IEBC acting CEO exit over voter register

By Elijah Mwamuli and Selina Mutua | Apr. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi in a past interview. [File, Standard]

The Democratic Party leader, Justin Muturi, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, calling for both the resignation of the acting CEO, Moses Ledama Sunkuli, and an independent audit amid growing concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process.

In a case study, Muturi cited what he described as a clear discrepancy involving his personal driver.

“My driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was registered as a voter in 2012 at Kavengero Polling Station,” Muturi said. “But upon checking today, we found that Bernard is now registered in Newsite Kiambere, Mbeere South.”

He was curious about the circumstances under which the change allegedly occurred.

“When did this happen? Why was he transferred without his knowledge or consent?” he posed, adding that the change had serious consequences.

“This is why he was not even eligible to vote during the Mbeere North by-elections,” he said.

He argued that the incident reflects broader concerns about voter data integrity and transparency, urging the IEBC to urgently address what he termed growing inconsistencies in the register, and adding that the situation exposes a deeper leadership failure at the electoral body where accountability must extend beyond past leadership.

“The resignation of Marjan Hussein was not enough. The acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli must also take responsibility and resign immediately,” Muturi said.

He also accused the commission of “continued silence, inaction, and dismissive posture” despite sustained concerns raised over the past year.

“For over twelve months, political parties, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens have raised serious issues relating to voter registration, data management, and transparency. IEBC has chosen a path of indifference,” he said.

Muturi pointed to an increasing number of reports from members of the public highlighting discrepancies in voter records, including unexplained changes in polling station allocations, warning that such concerns must not be ignored or downplayed.

He further demanded a transparent mechanism for citizens to verify and correct their voter details.

He concluded that electoral credibility remains central to national stability, insisting that “the era of casual handling of electoral matters must come to an end.”

MPs have also piled pressure on the IEBC to respond to claims of irregular voter transfer after it was found that some voters, especially in Nairobi, were finding themselves transferred to polling stations they did not voluntarily transfer to.

The commission is yet to respond to the claims formally.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ledama Sunkuli Former AG Justin Muturi Voters Register IEBC Voter Registration
.

Latest Stories

Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Africa
By James Wanzala
11 mins ago
'Chorus of beings' exhibition explores identity, surveillance and shared spaces
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
29 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
National
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
By Yvonne Chepkwony 43 mins ago
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved