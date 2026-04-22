Muturi demands IEBC acting CEO exit over voter register

Audio By Vocalize

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi in a past interview. [File, Standard]

The Democratic Party leader, Justin Muturi, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, calling for both the resignation of the acting CEO, Moses Ledama Sunkuli, and an independent audit amid growing concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process.

In a case study, Muturi cited what he described as a clear discrepancy involving his personal driver.

“My driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was registered as a voter in 2012 at Kavengero Polling Station,” Muturi said. “But upon checking today, we found that Bernard is now registered in Newsite Kiambere, Mbeere South.”

He was curious about the circumstances under which the change allegedly occurred.

“When did this happen? Why was he transferred without his knowledge or consent?” he posed, adding that the change had serious consequences.

“This is why he was not even eligible to vote during the Mbeere North by-elections,” he said.

He argued that the incident reflects broader concerns about voter data integrity and transparency, urging the IEBC to urgently address what he termed growing inconsistencies in the register, and adding that the situation exposes a deeper leadership failure at the electoral body where accountability must extend beyond past leadership.

“The resignation of Marjan Hussein was not enough. The acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli must also take responsibility and resign immediately,” Muturi said.

He also accused the commission of “continued silence, inaction, and dismissive posture” despite sustained concerns raised over the past year.

“For over twelve months, political parties, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens have raised serious issues relating to voter registration, data management, and transparency. IEBC has chosen a path of indifference,” he said.

Muturi pointed to an increasing number of reports from members of the public highlighting discrepancies in voter records, including unexplained changes in polling station allocations, warning that such concerns must not be ignored or downplayed.

He further demanded a transparent mechanism for citizens to verify and correct their voter details.

He concluded that electoral credibility remains central to national stability, insisting that “the era of casual handling of electoral matters must come to an end.”

MPs have also piled pressure on the IEBC to respond to claims of irregular voter transfer after it was found that some voters, especially in Nairobi, were finding themselves transferred to polling stations they did not voluntarily transfer to.

The commission is yet to respond to the claims formally.