IEBC seeks Sh888m for ex-CEO Marjan exit package, by-elections

IEBC Acting Chief Executive Moses Sunkuli. [File,Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wants Parliament to approve Sh887.95 million in additional funding, partly to settle its former chief executive's exit package.

The request, tabled before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) on Wednesday, marks the first time the commission has publicly disclosed the cost of former CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan's exit, who left by mutual consent on February 3.

Acting Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Moses Sunkuli told the committee the additional funds would raise the commission's total budget for the 2025/2026 financial year to Sh10.19 billion, up from the approved Sh9.3 billion.

The bulk of the supplementary request, Sh392.06 million, targets by-elections, covering eight elective positions held on November 27, four held on February 26 and two upcoming county assembly ward seats.

The commission also wants Sh190 million for a media campaign and stakeholder engagement ahead of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive set to begin March 30, Sh168 million for new vehicles, Sh120 million to renovate its offices and Sh100 million for a media campaign linked to the registration exercise.

A further Sh40 million is earmarked for a situation room, Sh50 million for stakeholder engagement and Sh10 million for furniture for commissioners.

The commission has also asked JLAC to set aside Sh59.38 million for a by-election in Emurua Dikirr constituency, triggered by the death of three-term Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno, who perished in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County on February 28.

Sunkuli noted the commission is yet to receive a writ to hold the poll, and the allocation falls outside the current supplementary estimates.

Beyond the supplementary request, Sunkuli told the committee the commission is sitting on pending bills of Sh4.99 billion, the bulk of which, Sh4.27 billion, are legal claims stemming from past elections, including the 2022 presidential petition, which alone accounts for Sh517.28 million.

"Note the pending bills and assist in securing additional budgetary allocation to facilitate settlement of the outstanding pending bills amounting to Kshs 4,987,566,493.10," said Sunkuli.

The IEBC has so far absorbed 62.25 per cent of its recurrent budget and 50 per cent of its development budget as of March 3.