Moses Ledama Sunkuli appointed new IEBC acting CEO

The IEBC acting chief executive officer Moses Sunkuli. [IEBC]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has appointed its director of electoral operations, Moses Ledama Sunkuli, as acting Chief Executive Officer.

Sunkuli will hold the position for six months before a substantive CEO is recruited.

“Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive chief executive officer is finalised,” IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon announced.

According to the Commission, Sunkuli brings extensive experience and institutional knowledge to the role.

Ethekon added that the IEBC would fast-track the recruitment of a substantive CEO and commission secretary to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services.

Sunkuli’s appointment comes two days after the departure of Hussein Marjan, who left the commission by mutual agreement.

How an IEBC CEO is recruited

Under the IEBC Act, the chief executive officer is recruited through an open, transparent, and competitive process.

A candidate must be a Kenyan citizen, hold a degree from a recognised university, and have at least five years’ proven experience at a management level.

Applicants are also required to have experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, or political science, and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

The successful candidate is appointed for a four-year term and is eligible for reappointment for one additional term.

The law provides that a CEO may be removed from office only on grounds of physical or mental incapacity, gross misconduct, bankruptcy, or incompetence.

Before removal, the officer must be informed in writing of the reasons and given an opportunity to respond, either in person or through an advocate.