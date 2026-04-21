Maraga backs protests over fuel prices, criticises Ruto's leadership style

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United Green Movement presidential aspirant David Maraga addresses the media in Kisumu during young aspirants training on January 22, 2026. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Former Chief Justice and United Green Movement (UGM) party presidential aspirant David Maraga has declared support for planned protests over rising fuel prices, saying that this is aimed at raising awareness about the shortcomings of President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking in Busia County during the opening of new UGM party branch office, Maraga said that the protests are meant to liberate Kenyans from alleged poor leadership under President Ruto.

He regretted that the continued increase in fuel costs has placed a heavy burden on households and businesses, triggering a ripple effect on the cost of living across the country.

"We are supporting demonstrations and it is through demonstrations that we will be able to create awareness to our people that this is a failed state and through protests, we are able to liberate Kenyans for a better tomorrow," said Maraga.

The former CJ attributed the rising prices of essential commodities to policy decisions that have failed to cushion citizens from economic hardship.

"Ruto has no plan to save Kenyans from the high cost of living due to increased fuel prices. It is us to bring many Kenyans of goodwill together to liberate ourselves from the chains of bad leadership the President has put Kenyans into," he said.

Maraga alleged that President Ruto and his allies are minting billions through the Government-to-Government fuel purchase deal.

"You have seen he (Ruto) has reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16 to 8 per cent but nothing will change in terms of fuel prices going down because we have been operating under 16 per cent. What he should have done is to do away with the 8 per cent VAT on fuel if he really means well for Kenyans who are facing the ripple effect of the move," he said.

"The G-to-G so-called fuel purchase deal is a scam and fraudulent. Other countries are purchasing fuel through their relevant bodies, but in Kenya, Ruto and his allies are the ones purchasing fuel through their companies and making profit and enriching themselves at the expense of many suffering Kenyans," the former CJ claimed.

Maraga claimed that corruption and misuse of public funds have become the order of the day in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"We are witnessing high-level and cases of corruption and misuse of public funds by senior government officials. Recently, we saw a report from the Auditor General showing how our Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is using Sh8 million taxpayers money to travel using choppers. These are things that we need to inform our people so that they can make an informed decision of voting out this regime come the 2027 General Election," he said.

The former CJ also dismissed Ruto’s trip to Italy, terming it a waste of time and intended to borrow more money to fund expensive and lavish government operations.

"The trip is just another travel to borrow more money to be misused and spend on a lavish lifestyle by government officials like the Deputy President, who spends millions on flying helicopters on a daily basis," he said.

He maintained that peaceful protests are a constitutional right and an important avenue for citizens to hold leaders accountable.

“The rising cost of fuel has far-reaching consequences on transport, food prices, and overall economic stability. Kenyans have a right to voice their concerns and demand better governance,” he said.

Maraga called on authorities to allow Kenyans to exercise their rights without intimidation and urged protesters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

The planned demonstrations come amid growing public concern over the high cost of fuel, which has sparked debate among political leaders and stakeholders.

United Opposition, Linda Mwananchi, and a section of young people argue that high fuel prices have exacerbated the already high cost of living, even as government officials defend the prices, citing global market trends.