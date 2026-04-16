Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM demands respect from UDA amid tension in broad-based government

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Orange Democratic Movement Central Committee members addresing the press on April 16, 2026. [ODM,X]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has raised concerns over its relationship with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), accusing some senior UDA officials of making unwarranted public remarks that have unsettled its members, and demanding respect for its principles and ideology.

The concerns were outlined during an ODM Central Committee meeting held on April 16, 2026, where members expressed unease over what it termed as statements by UDA officials aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet within ODM ranks, warning that the party expects mutual respect within the broad-based partnership.

The meeting, chaired by Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga, also addressed the country’s prevailing socio-economic challenges, particularly the rising cost of fuel. 

"While we acknowledge that the crisis is driven by global factors and recognise government mitigation efforts, ODM calls for additional measures to cushion Kenyans from the impact," it added.

On the implementation of agreements under the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report between ODM and UDA, the committee welcomed the allocation of Sh2 billion in the Supplementary Budget for compensation of victims of police brutality and protests. 

It urged the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to expedite the compensation process to ensure affected families are promptly supported.

At the same time, the committee commended the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) for overseeing largely peaceful, transparent and verifiable grassroots elections,

"The exercise is now 98 per cent complete. We urge completion of the remaining areas within the shortest time possible," the statement read in part.

The party also unveiled a countrywide mobilisation programme targeting youth, with conventions planned across 25 counties to rejuvenate and re-energize its base. 

"The initiative will kick off with a youth conference in Nairobi on April 20, followed by Mombasa on April 26," the statement revealed.

ODM further announced a break between May 1 and May 3 for a joint retreat involving the National Executive Council, Parliamentary Group and governors, with additional county tour dates to be released later.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM ODM Central Committee Oburu Oginga
.

Latest Stories

Five suspects arrested as police launch crackdown on organised criminal networks
Five suspects arrested as police launch crackdown on organised criminal networks
Crime and Justice
By Bakari Ang’ela
11 mins ago
From class to cheers: Oliver Minishi rules stage and sports
Arts & Culture
By Mike Kihaki
16 mins ago
Ruto assents to VAT Bill allowing fuel tax cut to 8 per cent
National
By Esther Nyambura
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

When sexual compliance replaces merit
By Manuel Ntoyai 34 mins ago
When sexual compliance replaces merit
Park and chill: Why Kenyans are abandoning bars for private spaces
By Mike Kihaki 34 mins ago
Park and chill: Why Kenyans are abandoning bars for private spaces
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved