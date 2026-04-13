Deputy President post is not up for negotiation, CS Ruku tells ODM

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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku (centre) says the Deputy President position belongs to Prof Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has told ODM leaders to keep off the Deputy President position.

Ruku declared that the position currently held by Prof Kithure Kindiki is politically and historically anchored in the Mt Kenya region and is not up for negotiation.

“Those looking for seats should not bother with the presidency or the deputy presidency. That seat belongs to Kindiki. There is no vacancy now, and there will be no vacancy in 2027,” the CS said on Sunday during service at Kanusin AGC church in Mutarakwa ward, Bomet County.

He emphasised that while the government operates under a broad-based arrangement meant to foster unity and national development, the Deputy President’s seat is not subject to political bargain.

“We respect the broad-based government for the sake of unity and development across the country. But on the seat of the Deputy President, we cannot bargain. It belongs to Kindiki, and we will stand with him until he ascends to the presidency,” Ruku declared.

The CS said that in 2032 if Kindiki decides to run for president, that is when he can negotiate with ODM on the DP post.

Ruku at the same time warned civil servants against soliciting bribes, vowing swift action following a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) exposing widespread graft across key sectors.

The CS said the government will not tolerate corruption within public service. He reiterated that President William‘s administration has no room for individuals implicated in corruption.

He accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of allegedly advancing tribal politics, which is causing divisions and disunity among Kenyans.

Ruku maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not associate with individuals who fan disunity, promote parochial politics and ethnic interests at the expense of national cohesion.

“We do not share a vision with tribalists, haters, and those who believe in dividing our nation along tribal lines; the whole of Mt Kenya region is fully behind President William Ruto,” Ruku said.

He urged Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto and support government initiatives meant to transform their lives.

Former Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also slammed the former DP over what he termed as ‘individual exaltation’ politics.

“We are asking you to uphold unity; the unity of a country is more important than an individual who wants to exalt himself,” Salat said.

Nominated Senator Joyce Korir chided the DCP party leader, saying that tribal and regional politics were backward.

Area MP Richard Kilel advised leaders promoting regional politics to embrace an ideology-based leadership instead of dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

“If you want to lead Kenyans, have a plan like the president and an ideology that you can marshal and gunner the people to follow the ideology. But ideologies of division, ethnic balkanisation and personality worship cults are politics of the past and have been overtaken by time and generations.”