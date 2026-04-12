Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ichung'wah: 'Polished goon' tag grows as the Kikuyu MP spews insults, threatens dissent

By David Odongo and Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 12, 2026
 Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. [File, Standard]

For the better part of two years, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has positioned himself as President William Ruto’s most loyal foot soldier, wielding a political style defined by insults, threats, and accusations of deploying goons and police to silence dissent.

To his opponents, the Kikuyu MP is a bully who uses crude language and state machinery to battle opponents.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Political Goons Political Goonism Campaign Goons Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa
.

Latest Stories

Unmet promises haunt Rift Valley governors ahead of 2027 elections
Unmet promises haunt Rift Valley governors ahead of 2027 elections
Rift Valley
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
Hired goons unleash terror, rob as police block Gachagua rally
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
4 hrs ago
Modernising infrastructure on digital tools, stronger oversight
Opinion
By Wayua Mumo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ichung'wah: 'Polished goon' tag grows as the Kikuyu MP spews insults, threatens dissent
By David Odongo and Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Ichung'wah: 'Polished goon' tag grows as the Kikuyu MP spews insults, threatens dissent
Hired goons unleash terror, rob as police block Gachagua rally
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Hired goons unleash terror, rob as police block Gachagua rally
Ruto courts Gusii in 2027 poll push amid Matiang'i's rising influence
By Stanley Ongwae 4 hrs ago
Ruto courts Gusii in 2027 poll push amid Matiang'i's rising influence
Unmet promises haunt Rift Valley governors ahead of 2027 elections
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Unmet promises haunt Rift Valley governors ahead of 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved