Gachagua, Ichung'wah clash over alleged plans to disrupt Kikuyu rally

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally at Matuu Market in Machakos town on April 10, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Tension has been building in Kikuyu constituency following mutual accusations from both the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and area MP Kimani Ichung’wa over the planned disruption of Gachagua’s rally today.

The two leaders have accused each other of plots to mobilise goons in a bid to cause chaos and mayhem and then blame each other, with reports indicating that the mobilisation of the goons has been conducted ahead of today’s rally, which will also include other Opposition leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka.