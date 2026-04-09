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Governor Lusaka fires entire Bungoma cabinet

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 9, 2026
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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka at a past event. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has dismissed all members of the County Executive Committee, a day after a Member of the County Assembly tabled an impeachment motion against the county attorney.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Lusaka said the decision, made under Section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act, also affects the County Attorney and the County Secretary.

“The reorganisation of the County Executive has been undertaken in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery,” he said.

At the same time, Lusaka noted that the move was made in good faith and in the broader public interest, adding that it is intended to improve efficiency within the county administration while safeguarding the integrity of public institutions.

Despite the far-reaching changes, Lusaka reassured residents that essential services would continue uninterrupted.

“The county government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure that there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services,” he added.

According to Lusaka, a further communication on interim arrangements and new appointments would be issued in due course, in line with legal procedures.

On Wednesday, a communication from the office of the clerk of the assembly confirmed that it had received the impeachment motions that were still undergoing procedural processing.

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