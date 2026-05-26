IEBC warns against premature 2027 election rigging claims

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during stakeholder engagement forum on December 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned recent remarks by political actors alleging they will influence the outcome of the 2027 presidential election through unlawful means, warning that such statements threaten public confidence in Kenya’s democratic process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the electoral body described the claims as “reckless, baseless and unacceptable,” saying they were designed to instill fear among Kenyans and undermine trust in the country’s electoral system ahead of the next General Election.

The Commission said the remarks had generated significant concern within the political environment and risked distorting public perception of the integrity of elections in Kenya.

“Such utterances are clearly intended to mislead the public and erode confidence in the electoral system,” the IEBC said, urging Kenyans to ignore and refrain from spreading the claims.

The Commission reiterated that under Article 88 of the Constitution, the mandate to conduct and supervise elections rests solely with the IEBC and cannot be shared or taken over by any individual, institution, or political actor.

The electoral agency further defended its independence, dismissing claims that it is weak, compromised, or vulnerable to outside influence.

“Such assertions are false, misleading, and deeply disrespectful to the institution and the constitutional role it plays in safeguarding the sovereign will of the people,” the statement read.

The IEBC also clarified that the Electoral Code of Conduct is currently not operational because no election has been declared, citing the Supreme Court judgment in the Sabina Chege petition of 2022.

The Commission noted that there has been no official publication regarding the 2027 General Election to justify what it termed as “premature and irresponsible utterances” by political actors.

While condemning the remarks, the IEBC said it would engage relevant authorities for appropriate action against those making inflammatory statements about election rigging and voter manipulation.

The Commission called on political leaders to focus instead on supporting preparations for the 2027 General Election and respecting the independence of constitutional institutions.

At the same time, the IEBC encouraged eligible Kenyans to register as voters through the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise at constituency offices, Huduma Centres and the Customer Care Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to conducting credible, verifiable, and transparent elections, saying safeguarding Kenya’s democracy remains a shared responsibility among citizens, leaders and institutions alike.