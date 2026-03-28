Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during ODM Linda Mwananchi Peoples Delegates Convention at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

After holding a successful parallel ODM meeting on the same day that party leader Oburu Oginga hosted a Special Delegates Meeting (SDG), a defiant Edwin Sifuna ruled out working with Oburu.

He also hinted that he is unlikely to quit the party anytime soon, contrary to widespread speculation.