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Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 28, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during ODM Linda Mwananchi Peoples Delegates Convention at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

After holding a successful parallel ODM meeting on the same day that party leader Oburu Oginga hosted a Special Delegates Meeting (SDG), a defiant Edwin Sifuna ruled out working with Oburu.

He also hinted that he is unlikely to quit the party anytime soon, contrary to widespread speculation.

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Edwin Sifuna Oburu Oginga ODM Wrangles ODM Secretary General
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