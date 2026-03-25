Wetangula's Ford-K reject plans to merge with UDA

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula at a past press conference. [File, Standard]

Disquiet is building up in the ruling coalition with the entry of the ODM party, which is pushing for its irreducible minimums in a pre-election pact with President William Ruto's UDA.

This comes as one of the Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties, Ford Kenya, launched a scathing attack over what it termed as attempts of forced mergers.