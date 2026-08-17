Maladministration is corruption's other quiet face, the one Kenya has refused to see.

Audio By Vocalize

Public Service Commission office [File, Standard]

When we talk about corruption in Kenya, we reach instinctively for the dramatic. The briefcase. The inflated tender. The official caught with unexplained millions. The EACC raid. The arrested officer. These are the images that dominate our national conversation about governance failure, and they deserve the attention they receive.

But there is another form of governance failure that sits beside corruption in every public office in this country, costs ordinary Kenyans just as much, ruins just as many lives, and receives almost none of the same outrage. It has no dramatic photographs. Nobody is arrested for it. It does not generate breaking news alerts or parliamentary statements. It generates queues. And silence. And people who gave up.

It is called maladministration. And it is corruption's quieter twin.

Maladministration is not complicated. In the Kenyan context, it includes service failure, delay, inaction, inefficiency, discourtesy, and unresponsiveness in public offices. It is the file that sits on a desk for six months without moving. The application that was submitted correctly, completely, and on time, and has simply not been processed. The officer who does not return calls. The counter that is supposed to open at eight and opens at ten. The citizen who is told to come back tomorrow, and comes back tomorrow, and is told to come back again. The letter that was never written. The decision that was never communicated. The reason that was never given. The office that just does not serve.

None of these things require anyone to steal anything. And that is precisely why maladministration is so insidious and so underestimated as a governance problem.

Many of the complaints received from the public in many offices are of an administrative nature, the kind that could be effectively addressed by the Office of the Ombudsman rather than a criminal prosecution authority. That means the overwhelming majority of what Kenyans experience as governance failure in their daily lives is not the dramatic corruption that headlines cover. It is the quiet, grinding, daily failure of public administration to do what it is supposed to do, for the people it is supposed to serve, in the time it is supposed to serve them.

This is not being talked about enough. And the people it affects are not getting nearly enough help.

Consider what maladministration actually costs at the human level. A widow in Kisumu whose pension application has been sitting in a tray for eight months is not the victim of corruption in the technical sense. Nobody has stolen her money. It is still in the system somewhere, theoretically earmarked for her. But she cannot access it. She is making trips to an office that cost her bus fare she does not have, talking to officers who tell her to be patient, watching her savings run out while the file that would solve her problem sits unmoved. Her suffering is just as real as if someone had stolen from her directly. In some ways it is worse, because the remedy is less clear and the accountability is easier to avoid.

A small business owner in Nakuru whose trading licence renewal has been pending for four months cannot operate legally. He is not being extorted in the conventional sense. He is simply being ignored. The inaction of the relevant office is costing him income, threatening his livelihood, and potentially exposing him to enforcement action for operating without a valid licence - a licence that he applied for correctly and on time and that has simply not been issued. Nobody has committed a crime. Nobody will be prosecuted. But his business is dying because a public office fails to perform its basic function.

Multiply these two stories by the hundreds of thousands of Kenyans who are in similar situations at any given moment, and you begin to understand why maladministration deserves to be treated with the same urgency as corruption. The aggregate cost, in lost productivity, in wasted journeys, in missed opportunities, in lives disrupted and plans derailed, is enormous. It is simply distributed across millions of individual experiences rather than concentrated in a single scandalous transaction, which makes it politically invisible even when it is economically devastating.

The Commission on Administrative Justice exists precisely to address this gap. The CAJ is empowered to investigate complaints of delay, abuse of power, unfair treatment, manifest injustice and discourtesy. It is the constitutional mechanism through which a citizen who has been failed by a public office, not robbed, not extorted, but simply ignored, delayed, and disrespected, can seek remedy. It is a low cost, accessible, specialist route that does not require a lawyer, does not require filing fees, and does not require the citizen to navigate the formal court system.

Most Kenyans do not know it exists. And here is the uncomfortable institutional truth: Most public offices are not rushing to change that.

Ignorance of complaint mechanisms is not a neutral condition in a governance system. It is a hidden gap to the institution and a disadvantage to the citizen. And when that ignorance is maintained rather than corrected, it becomes a policy choice.

This must change. Public offices must be required to display clearly not just their service charters and their vision statements but their complaint mechanisms. Citizens must be told at every service point that they have a right to complain, a right to receive reasons for decisions that go against them, a right to a response within defined timelines, and a right to escalate to the Ombudsman if internal channels fail. These are not aspirational entitlements. They are constitutional and statutory rights that exist today, enforceable today, by a citizen who knows about them.

The corruption conversation in Kenya will not be complete until maladministration is given its proper place in it. Because the Kenyan who cannot get their file processed, their licence issued, their pension paid, their application acknowledged, is not experiencing a lesser form of governance failure. They are experiencing governance failure in its most common, most daily, and most quietly devastating form.

Corruption steals from the public purse. Maladministration steals from the public's time, dignity, tax, and faith in the institutions that are supposed to serve them.

Both are thefts. Only one of them is being treated as a crime.

Mr Ibrahim is a public policy and governance commentator.