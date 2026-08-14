Raila Jnr was seen addressing residents over the fence during Charlene Ruto's koito at President William Ruto's Kilgoris Farm.

I heard it on the grapevine that some killjoys are spreading rumours that Prezzo Bill Ruto locked out his Kilgoris neighbours during his daughter Charlene’s big day, reportedly using former Prezzo Uhuru Kenyatta aka UK’s maxim: kumeza mate si kula nyama. It means salivating from appetising smells isn’t same as eating meat.

This rumour was enhanced by the picture of Raila Junior greeting locals through the towering fence that separated the village and the private airstrip at Intona Ranch, where locals had assembled to watch the aerial spectacle.