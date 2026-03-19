Malala denies being a mole as 2027 political heat rises

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DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala during the Spice FM morning show at the Standard Group Head Office along Mombasa Road on March 19, 2026[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala has denied claims that he is working with another political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, March 19, Malala dismissed allegations by Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina, saying they are propaganda aimed at undermining his efforts to grow DCP beyond Central Kenya.

“I cannot be dictated on who I meet, whether during the day or night,’’ he said, adding, “I am not a mole, and DCP has no sacred cow…that’s just a cover-up because many people in the mountain believe if you get to DCP it almost guarantees victory.”

Maina last week accused Malala of plotting against Rigathi Gachagua's supporters in Kirinyaga, alleging a secret March 12 meeting with local MCAs where money was exchanged.

She said the meeting aimed to create a splinter group targeting Gachagua’s allies, claiming MCAs were facilitated with Sh20, 000.

Malala rejected the accusations, saying he was promoting the Party and expects transfers from other political parties to DCP in the coming days.

He also denied any intention to support William Ruto’s re-election.

“I want to tell Njeri Maina that I’m not going to blink. I will make sure DCP grows beyond the borders of the mountains,’’ he said, adding, “One thing I am certain of, I will not support William Ruto in 2027. I will not betray Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto-Gachagua feud

The former Kakamega Senator also defended Gachagua’s recent remarks on Ruto’s health, saying the public has a right to know the state of the President’s mental fitness.

“We have seen presidents worldwide, but have never seen a president behaving the way William Ruto is. So we are demanding to know the state of his mental ability, because we cannot have a president who is yapping left, right and centre, using unpalatable words to describe leaders,” he said.

Earlier this week, Ruto and Gachagua traded insults publicly, including personal attacks.

Gachagua mocked the President’s appearance, while Ruto responded with accusations of theft and murder.