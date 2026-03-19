×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Malala denies being a mole as 2027 political heat rises

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala during the Spice FM morning show at the Standard Group Head Office along Mombasa Road on March 19, 2026[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala has denied claims that he is working with another political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday, March 19, Malala dismissed allegations by Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina, saying they are propaganda aimed at undermining his efforts to grow DCP beyond Central Kenya.

“I cannot be dictated on who I meet, whether during the day or night,’’ he said, adding, “I am not a mole, and DCP has no sacred cow…that’s just a cover-up because many people in the mountain believe if you get to DCP it almost guarantees victory.”

Maina last week accused Malala of plotting against Rigathi Gachagua's supporters in Kirinyaga, alleging a secret March 12 meeting with local MCAs where money was exchanged.

She said the meeting aimed to create a splinter group targeting Gachagua’s allies, claiming MCAs were facilitated with Sh20, 000.

Malala rejected the accusations, saying he was promoting the Party and expects transfers from other political parties to DCP in the coming days.

He also denied any intention to support William Ruto’s re-election.

“I want to tell Njeri Maina that I’m not going to blink. I will make sure DCP grows beyond the borders of the mountains,’’ he said, adding, “One thing I am certain of, I will not support William Ruto in 2027. I will not betray Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto-Gachagua feud

The former Kakamega Senator also defended Gachagua’s recent remarks on Ruto’s health, saying the public has a right to know the state of the President’s mental fitness.

“We have seen presidents worldwide, but have never seen a president behaving the way William Ruto is. So we are demanding to know the state of his mental ability, because we cannot have a president who is yapping left, right and centre, using unpalatable words to describe leaders,” he said.

Earlier this week, Ruto and Gachagua traded insults publicly, including personal attacks.

Gachagua mocked the President’s appearance, while Ruto responded with accusations of theft and murder.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

DCP Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala 2027 Election Campaigns Malala Denies Mole Allegations
.

Latest Stories

Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Smart Harvest
By Osinde Obare
2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved