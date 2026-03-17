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Matiang'i, Gachagua have nothing to offer Kenyans, Ruto says

By Benard Lusigi | Mar. 17, 2026
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President William Ruto addresses Mumias East residents as he kicked off four-day tour of the Western region on March 16, 2026. [PCS] 

President William Ruto has begun a four-day tour of the Western region in what pundits say is an attempt to counter gains made by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna during his recent visit to the area.

During the tour, the President launched attacks on some opposition leaders, accusing them of corruption and of presiding over the killing of Kenyans during their time in office.

Ruto alleged that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was responsible for the dumping of bodies in River Yala during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

Matiang’i, who has declared his intention to run for the presidency, has denied the allegation and challenged the government to establish a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Speaking in Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga counties, Ruto also claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was removed from government for allegedly stealing from his late brothers.

“You have heard and seen those people who are trying to lecture us. Some of them we chased out of government because they were thieves who stole from their brothers. The other person trying to bother us filled River Yala with the bodies of Kenyans,” said Ruto.

He added: “The only thing these people we are competing with have is no agenda. All they know is sloganeering such as ‘Ruto Must Go’, ‘Kasongo’ and ‘One Term’. But I want to tell them we will defeat them very early.”

The President said he would continue taking development projects to all parts of the country without excluding any community.

“The days when some communities were denied development because of their political affiliation are gone. I will ensure that Kenyans from all parts of the country benefit equally from development,” he said.

He added that his administration had a clear record of delivering development projects across sectors.

“We have a clear and demonstrable track record in delivering housing, health, education, roads and other critical infrastructure. Across the country, we are transforming development delivery to ensure progress reaches every sector and every community, leaving no one behind. Our plan is credible, practical and proven through decisive action,” he said.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa pledged to support Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the President had implemented key development projects in the county and the wider region.

“We have seen the President bring more development to Kakamega and the Western region. That is enough reason for the people of this region to elect him for a second term,” said Barasa.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Wycliffe Oparanya also urged residents of the region to rally behind the President.  

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Related Topics

President William Ruto ODM SG Edwin Sifuna Former CS Fred Matiang’i Former DP Rigathi Gachagua
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