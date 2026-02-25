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Final fallout: ODM factions to hold two parallel conventions

By Benard Lusigi and Patrick Beja | Mar. 16, 2026

ODM leader Oburu Oginga (centre), National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo arrive for the Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi, on March 3, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A showdown is looming in ODM after a faction allied to the party’s secretary general Edwin Sifuna announced it will host a parallel National Delegate Convention (NDC) on March 27, 2026.

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Related Topics

ODM National Delegate Convention ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM Leader Oburu Oginga President William Ruto
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