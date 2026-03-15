Join Gachagua or go alone? Linda Mwananchi team split on strategy to unseat Ruto

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is a man of the moment. He has been the talk of the country in the last few weeks since his ODM party attempted to kick him out of the Secretary General position. He is creating vibes, not only among the excited youth on social media platforms, but also in political circles.
And as he says himself, he does not need to be populist as some of his colleagues in parliament like Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina told him on Wednesday, because "I'm already very popular."
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