From critic to Ruto's fold: Wamuchomba's long political odyssey

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba. [File, Standard]

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba rose rapidly to become one of the most popular figures in the Mt Kenya region. Her outspoken voice captured the deep frustrations of locals who felt betrayed by President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of broken promises and displaying arrogance through its Cabinet Secretaries.

Famous for her sharp tongue, Wamuchomba shot into the national spotlight within a year of Kenya Kwanza’s ascent to power in 2022. She emerged as the sole, unrelenting critic of President Ruto in Mt Kenya, fearlessly accusing him of neglecting development in the region while favouring other areas.