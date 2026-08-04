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Ex-Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau rules out Murang'a governor bid

By Boniface Gikandi | Aug. 4, 2026
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Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau. [File, Standard]

Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has announced that he will not vie for Murang'a governorship the 2027 General Election.

For a second time this year, he has declared that he would not be vying for the seat.

On his Facebook account, Kamau said: “This decision has been made with a clear conscience and a firm conviction that leadership is ultimately about serving the people not merely seeking elective office. My commitment to the people of Murang'a and to Kenya remains unwavering.”

He declared that he will dedicate his energy and efforts to support the United Alternative Government, to build a united, just, accountable, and prosperous Kenya for all.

The absence of Kamau from the governor race leaves the incumbent Irungu Kang’ata unopposed, as others expected to run for the seat including Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and former Water Principal Secretary Wairagu wa Maai are yet to publicly declare their intentions.

Political analysts led by Samuel Mwangi believe that Kamau will vie for Kigumo parliamentary seat after two failed attempts to capture the governorship. In 2017 he emerged the strongest challenger to former Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

The analyst said, already the Kigumo parliamentary race is crowded, having attracted the incumbent Joseph Munyoro, Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Zack Kinuthia, Ruth Mwaniki and Joseph Kibugi wa Ihii.

“In 2022, he lost to Governor Kang’ata  and he has declared that he will not be in the governor race, as we wait to see if he will run for the Kigumo parliamentary seat or his next move,” said Mwangi.

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Related Topics

Ex-Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau Murang'a Governor Race 2027 General Election United Alternative Government
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