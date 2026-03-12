×
IEBC seeks Sh59.3 million for Emurua Dikirr by-election

By Josphat Thiong’o | Mar. 12, 2026
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission members during a media briefing at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on January 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will use Sh59 million to conduct the Emurua Dikirr by-election according to documents tabled before Parliament.

The amount is part of a wider Sh887.95 million additional allocations that the Commission is seeking under the 2025/26 financial year Supplementary budget II, to enhance electoral preparedness ahead of the 20227 polls.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

